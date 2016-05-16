From BSOD to UOD

I don't get many "Blue Screen of Death" type events these days : In any of the Ubuntu, Android, iOS, Window environments I interact with. Certainly not like the good old days when rebooting every couple of hours felt normal. (I used to keep my foot touching the side of my deskside machine. The vibrations of the hard disk used to be a good indicator of life back in the good old days. Betcha that health monitor wasn't considered in the move to SSDs. Nothing even to listen too these days, never mind touch.)
I do get Updates of Death though - and these are nasty critters!
For example, your machine auto-updates and disables the network connection leaving you unable to get at the fix you just found online....
Grrrrrrrrrrr.
