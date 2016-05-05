Statistics and AI

One of the first things that happens when a genre of computing starts to build up steam is that pre-existing concepts get subsumed into the new genre. Sometimes, the adopted concepts are presented in a way that would suggest they are new concepts, created as part of the new genre. Sometimes they are. But sometimes they are not.
For example, I recently read some material that presented linear regression as a machine learning technique.
Now of course, regression has all sorts of important contributions to make to machine learning but it was invented/discovered long long before the machines came along.
