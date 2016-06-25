25 years if the Internet in Ireland - a personal recollection of the early days

So today is the Internets 25th anniversary in Ireland.
In 1991 I was working with a financial trading company, developing technical analysis software for financial futures traders in 8086 assembly language and C using PCs equipped with TMS34010 graphics boards.
I cannot remember how exactly...possible through the Unix Users Group I ended up getting a 4800 KBS modem connection to a Usenet feed from Trinity via the SLIP protocol.
Every day I would dial up and download comp.text.sgml from Usenet onto my Sun Roadrunner X86 "workstation".
Not long thereafter, Ireland Online happened and I was then dialling up Furbo in the Gaeltacht of Connemara because it was the first access point to the WWW in Ireland.
I ditched my compuserv e-mail account not long after and became digitome@iol.ie on comp.text.sgml
So much has changed since those early days...and yet so much as stayed the same.
