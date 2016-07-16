English as an API

Like the last post, this I am filing under "speculative"
Chat bots strip away visual UI elements in favor of natural language in a good old fashioned text box.
Seems kind of retro but, perhaps something deeper is afoot. For the longest time, we have used the phrase "getting applications to talk to each other" as a sort of business-level way of saying, "get applications to understand each others APIs and/or data structures."
Perhaps, natural language - or a controlled version of natural language - will soon become a viable way of getting applications to talk to each other. I.e. chatbots chatting with other chatbots, by sending/receiving English.
One of the big practical upshots of that - if it transpires - is that non-programmers will have a new technique for wiring up disparate applications. I.e. talk to each of them via their chat interface, then gradually get them talking to each other...
Hmmmm.
I've felt for a while that the next phase in service communication is that the communication has to be treated more like a dialog and less like a transaction. You make a great point that chat-as-api may be unintentionally pulling us in that direction. Food for thought!
