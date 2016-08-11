The scourge of easily accessible abstraction

In software, we are swimming in abstractions. We also have amazingly abstract tools that greatly enhance our ability to create even more abstractions.
"William of Ockham admonished philosophers to avoid multiplying entities, but computers multiple them faster than his razor can shave." -- John F. Sowa, Knowledge Representation.
Remember that the next time you are de-referencing a URL to get the address of a pointer to a factory that instantiates an instance of meta-class for monad constructors...
