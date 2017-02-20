Paper Comp Sci Classics

Being a programmer/systems architect/whatever brings with it a big reading load just to stay current. It used to be the case that this, for me, involved consuming lots of physical books and periodicals. Nowadays, less so because there is so much good stuff online. The glory-days of paper-based publications are never coming back so I think its worth taking a moment to give a shout out to some of the classics.
My top three comp sci books, the ones I will never throw out are:
- The C Programming Language by Kernighan and Ritchie
- Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, Aho, Sethi and Ullman
- Godel, Escher, Bach, Hofstadter
Sadly, I did dump a lot of classic magazines:-/ Byte, Dr Dobbs, PCW....
Your turn:-)
