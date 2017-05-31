The Great Inversion in Computing

Methinks we may be witnessing a complete inversion in the computing paradigm that has dominated the world since the Sixties.
In 1968, with Algol68[1] we started treating algorithms as forms of language. Chomsky's famous hierarchy of languages[2] found a huge new audience outside of pure linguistics.
In 1970, relational algebra came along[3] and we started treating data structures as mathematical objects with formal properties and theorems and proofs etc. Set theory/operator theory found a huge new audience outside of pure mathematics.
In 1976, Nicklaus Wirth published "Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs"[4] crisply asserting that programming is a combination of algorithms and data structures.
The most dominant paradigm since the Sixties maps algorithms to linguistics (Python, Java etc.) and data structures to relational algebra (relational databases, third normal form etc.).
Todays Deep Learning/AI etc. seems to me to be inverting this mapping. Algorithms are becoming mathematics and data is becoming linguistic e.g. "unstructured" text/documents/images/video etc.
Perhaps we are seeing a move towards "Algorithms (mathematics) + data structures (language) = Programs" and away from "Algorithms (language) + data structures (mathematics) = Programs"
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ALGOL_68
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chomsky_hierarchy
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relational_algebra
[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algorithms_%2B_Data_Structures_%3D_Programs
