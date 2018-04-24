Thinking about Software Architecture & Design : Part 3
software architecture and design we have some pretty deep theories
that guide us on our way. We know how to watch out for exponential run times, undetectable synchronisation deadlocks, lost update avoidance etc. We have
Petri nets, state charts, entity/attribute diagrams, polymorphic
object models, statistical queuing models, QA/QC confidence
intervals....the list goes on....
yet, in my experience, the success of a software architecture &
design project tends, in my experience, to revolve around an aspect of
the problem domain that is not addressed by any of the above. I call
it the experiential delta.
put, the experiential delta is a measure of how different the “to
be” system appears to be, to those who will interact with it –
experience it – day to day.
system can have a very high architecture delta but a low experiential
delta and be many orders of magnitude easier to get into production
than a system with low architecture delta but a high experiential
delta.
pays to know what type of experiential delta your “to be”
solution represents. If it has high experiential delta, it pays to put
that issue front and center in your planning. Such projects tend to
be primarily process change challenges with some IT attached, as
opposed to being IT projects with some process change attached.
my experience, many large IT projects that fail, do not fail for IT
reasons per se. They fail for process change reasons, but get labeled
as IT failures after the fact. The real source of failure in some cases, is a failure to realize the importance of process change and the need to get process
change experts into the room fast. As soon the the size of the experiential delta crystallizes.
Indeed in some situations it is best to lead the project as a process change project, not an IT project at all. Doing so has a wonderful way of focusing attention on the true determinant of success. The petri nets will look after themselves.
