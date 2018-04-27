Thinking about Software Architecture & Design : Part 4
Any
new IT system will necessarily sit inside a larger context. If that
context includes the new system having its own identity – from “the
new system” to “Project Unity” - it will be anthropomorphised
by its users. This can be good, bad or neutral for the success of the
new IT system.
It
does not matter what form the naming takes e.g. “Project Horizon”,
“Bob's System”, “The new HR system” or even a visual identity
such as "the new button", or even a tactile identity such as
“the new panel under the desk at reception”. In all cases the new
IT system may be treated by existing team members in much the same
way as a new team member would be treated.
New
systems get “sized up”, so to speak, by their users. Attributes
such as “fast”, “unreliable”, “inflexible” or even
“moody” might be applied to the new system. These may be
factually based, or biased, depending on the stance the community of
users adopts towards the new system arriving into their team.
One
particularly troublesome possibility is that the new system may be
seen as causal factor in events unrelated to it. “X used to work
fine before the new system came along....” The opposite can also
happen i.e. the new system get plaudits for events it had no hand or
part in. Causality versus correlation can be a tricky distinction to
navigate.
Takeaway:
sometimes the human tendency towards the anthropomorphic can be used
to your advantage. If you suspect the opposite may be true for your
new system, it can be useful to purposely avoid elaborate naming and
dramatic rollout events which can exacerbate anthropomorphisation.
Sometimes,
new systems are best rolled out with little or no fanfare in a
“business as usual” mode. Sometimes it is not possible to avoid
big bang system switchover events but if it is at all possible to
adopt a phased approach to deployment, and transition slowly, I would
recommend it for many reasons, one of which is the sort of team
dynamics alluded to here.
As AI/Robotics advances, I think this will become even more important in the years ahead.
